MP JAYNE KIHARA spills beans on the six figure ‘allowance’ that President RUTO gives politicians attending State House meetings





Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Naivasha Member of Parliament, Jayne Kihara, has made explosive claims alleging that President William Ruto routinely offers cash rewards to leaders who attend meetings at State House.

Speaking during an interview on K24 on Tuesday, July 22nd, Kihara claimed that every leader who attends a meeting with the President receives Ksh 100, 000 as a fuel allowance.

She further alleged that consistent attendance guarantees continued payouts.

"President William Ruto believes in bribing people. I’ve experienced it personally.”

“When we go to State House, we get Ksh100,000 for petrol as appreciation money.”

“If you want it to continue, you just keep going,” Kihara stated.

She went on to describe the Head of State as someone who "believes in money" and alleged that anyone who gets close to him is likely to be “bribed.”

While President Ruto frequently hosts delegations at State House, often described as developmental and inclusive engagements, the vocal MP, an ally of former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, dismissed that narrative.

She accused regular attendees of being driven by perks rather than national interest.

Kihara, who was among leaders arrested during the recent Saba Saba protests, reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for change.

She urged the youth to register in large numbers and turn up in the 2027 General Elections to vote out the current leadership.

“No amount of intimidation will stop us from demanding better leadership,” she said.