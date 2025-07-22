MOSES KURIA slams ICHUNG’WAH for linking GACHAGUA’s wife, Pastor DORCAS, to an affair with a Bishop - “Keep families out of politics”







Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Former Cabinet Secretary and President Ruto’s ex-Advisor, Moses Kuria, has publicly condemned remarks made by Kikuyu MP and National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, concerning the marriage of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement issued via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kuria urged political leaders to maintain a clear boundary between public discourse and private family life.

During a rally on Sunday, July 20th, Ichung’wah questioned Gachagua’s leadership by mocking his relationship with his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi.

"Huyu amekaliwa na bibi... ataambia nini wanaume wenzake?" Ichung’wah allegedly said, implying Gachagua was "controlled" by his wife.

Ichung’wah went on to claim that Pastor Dorcas is allegedly having a secret affair with a Bishop.

While he didn’t name the man of the cloth, he hinted that the affair was well-known among insiders.

“Bibi yake ata ako na bwana mwingine - Bishop,” Ichung’wah said.

Kuria responded sharply: “Hon Kimani Ichung’wah is grossly out of order for dragging Pastor Dorcas Rigathi into the mud only because of her husband.”

He emphasized the need for a “version of the Geneva Convention” in Kenya’s political landscape, one that protects families from becoming collateral in political battles.

He added, “Since the next phase of this war will be vicious and bloody, let us... KEEP FAMILIES OUT OF POLITICS!”