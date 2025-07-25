Police arrest 3 armed robbers who stormed into a homestead in Kisumu during a vigil and robbed mourners (PHOTOs)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - A moment of grief turned into terror for mourners in Daraja Mbili, Manyatta B area, Kisumu County, after a gang of armed robbers stormed the homestead of the late Susan Achieng’ Otieno during a vigil.

According to reports, the suspects targeted the mourners late in the evening, robbing them of personal belongings, including phones and cash.

A distress call made by one of the mourners prompted a swift response from officers attached to Kasagam Police Station, who were on foot patrol nearby.

Thanks to quick action and community support, police managed to arrest three suspects at the scene.

Their accomplices, however, fled the area.

A blue TVS motorcycle bearing registration number KMFK 840L, believed to have been used in the robbery, was recovered.

Police say they are actively pursuing leads to track down the remaining suspects.

Investigations are ongoing, and the arrested individuals are expected to be arraigned in court soon.

See photos.



