Kitutu Chache MP, ANTHONY KIBAGENDI, gifts SIFUNA an expensive mzinga for ‘injecting’ RUTO on his recent interview on Citizen TV (PHOTO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - Kitutu Chache South MP, Anthony Kibagendi, has gifted Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna a pricey mzinga as a token of appreciation for what he termed as Sifuna’s “epic takedown” of President William Ruto during a recent interview on Citizen TV.

In a post shared online, Kibagendi posted a photo delivering the mzinga to Sifuna with the caption, ‘ When your boy captures the headlines for doing the Lords work, you get him his favourite drink. Big up buddy”.

Sifuna had trended earlier in the week after boldly calling out President Ruto and criticizing the broad-based Government.





