GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, MOOD, caught on camera flouting traffic rules days after its grand launch (VIDEO)

Friday, July 25, 2025 - George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto, is facing fresh online criticism after his newly unveiled matatu, Mood, was caught on camera blatantly disregarding traffic rules.
In the video shared on social media, the graffiti-laden
matatu is seen making a wrong turn along a busy road in Nairobi, posing danger
to other motorists.
The incident occurred during rush hour as traffic was
building up on the busy road.
The multi-million matatu made headlines for its sleek
customization, top-tier sound system, neon lighting, and luxury interiors,
turning heads at its grand launch event last week at KICC.
After the video of the President’s son’s matatu breaking
traffic rules surfaced online, netizens were quick to call out the double
standards, with some pointing out that, despite its elite ownership, the matatu
still needs to comply with NTSA regulations and public transport laws.
MOOD pic.twitter.com/gDP84g9H0K— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 25, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments