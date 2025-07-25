GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, MOOD, caught on camera flouting traffic rules days after its grand launch (VIDEO)







Friday, July 25, 2025 - George Ruto, the son of President William Ruto, is facing fresh online criticism after his newly unveiled matatu, Mood, was caught on camera blatantly disregarding traffic rules.

In the video shared on social media, the graffiti-laden matatu is seen making a wrong turn along a busy road in Nairobi, posing danger to other motorists.

The incident occurred during rush hour as traffic was building up on the busy road.

The multi-million matatu made headlines for its sleek customization, top-tier sound system, neon lighting, and luxury interiors, turning heads at its grand launch event last week at KICC.

After the video of the President’s son’s matatu breaking traffic rules surfaced online, netizens were quick to call out the double standards, with some pointing out that, despite its elite ownership, the matatu still needs to comply with NTSA regulations and public transport laws.

The Kenyan DAILY POST