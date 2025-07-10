PHOTOs!! Stunning transformation of NJOKI, the jobless lady ASAMOH ‘chewed’ and dumped after false job promise







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - The internet is buzzing over the stunning transformation of Njoki, a young woman who was allegedly lured, used, and dumped by a man identified as Asamoh, after he promised her a job that never materialized.

Asamoh allegedly seduced Njoki with the promise of lucrative employment, only to take advantage of her situation, soon after satisfying his manly needs.

Left devastated and jobless, Njoki became the subject of online pity.

However, Njoki has transformed over the years and now lives large.

From a struggling job-seeker to a confident, fashion-forward woman, her transformation has shocked many, especially those who knew the details of her heartbreaking past with Asamoh.

See photos