Kenyan content creator AJIB GATHONI causes commotion online after exposing her ‘rose coco’ in viral dance video - Men are salivating (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - Kenyan TikTok star and content creator Ajib Gathoni is trending online - this time not just for her signature dance moves, but for her daring fashion choice.

In the viral video, the petite beauty is seen dancing to a popular Swahili song while wearing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination.

Whether intentional or a wardrobe malfunction, the outfit has sparked a frenzy, especially among her male followers, who can’t stop talking about it.

Watch the video.