“Toxic mother made me bleach my skin,” - Voluptuous Kenyan influencer, LIEBE KIKI, opens up as she attempts reclaim her natural complexion (PHOTOs)







Thursday, July 10, 2025 - In a raw and emotional revelation, popular Kenyan influencer Liebe Kiki has opened up about her controversial skin bleaching journey - and why she’s now choosing to return to her natural complexion.

The curvy and bubbly lass, known for her lavish lifestyle and bold fashion sense, had long sparked speculation due to her dramatically lighter skin tone.

Until now, she had stayed silent.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Kiki revealed that her decision to bleach stemmed from deep-seated childhood trauma.

“My mother never allowed me to call her ‘mom’ because of my skin colour,” she wrote.

“I had to kill the child in me and started changing my skin tone.”

Now in the final stages of reversing the bleaching, she says she’s reclaiming her natural self.

“I’m almost there. Y’all can breathe now,” she posted.

“I got the answers I needed - I just had to go to crazy lengths to find them.”

“And yes I’m probably the only girl who is bold enough to be public about it”

“Parents can traumatize you sometimes.”

Her honesty has sparked widespread conversation about beauty standards, parental trauma, and self-acceptance.

