PHOTOs of the luxury Ritz-Carlton Safari Camp in Maasai Mara where RUTO is alleged to own a substantial stake!







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - President William Ruto is alleged to hold substantial shares in the ultra-luxurious Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara Safari Camp, a new high-end retreat poised to redefine safari tourism in Kenya’s famed Maasai Mara.

Located near the Kenya-Tanzania border, the resort offers sweeping views of the Mara and Serengeti ecosystems.

It features 20 opulent suites, including a four-bedroom Presidential Family Suite, each equipped with a private deck, plunge pool, and personal butler service - designed to merge luxury with immersive wildlife experiences.

The camp is set for an official launch next month, but President Ruto raised eyebrows after he was spotted riding in a Ritz-Carlton-branded tour van during the launch of the annual wildebeest migration earlier this week.

According to sources, the President’s visit was more than ceremonial - he was reportedly inspecting the facility ahead of its official opening, with insiders claiming he owns a significant stake in the project.

The Kenyan DAILY POST