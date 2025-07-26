PHOTOs of the luxury Ritz-Carlton Safari Camp in Maasai Mara where RUTO is alleged to own a substantial stake!

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - President William Ruto is alleged to hold substantial shares in the ultra-luxurious Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara Safari Camp, a new high-end retreat poised to redefine safari tourism in Kenya’s famed Maasai Mara.
Located near the Kenya-Tanzania border, the resort offers
sweeping views of the Mara and Serengeti ecosystems.
It features 20 opulent suites, including a four-bedroom
Presidential Family Suite, each equipped with a private deck, plunge pool, and
personal butler service - designed to merge luxury with immersive wildlife
experiences.
The camp is set for an official launch next month, but
President Ruto raised eyebrows after he was spotted riding in a
Ritz-Carlton-branded tour van during the launch of the annual wildebeest
migration earlier this week.
According to sources, the President’s visit was more than
ceremonial - he was reportedly inspecting the facility ahead of its official
opening, with insiders claiming he owns a significant stake in the project.
