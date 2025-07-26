Emotional DJ SHITI opens up on how singer BIEN and comedian EDDIE BUTITA helped him rise again







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Popular Kenyan comedian DJ Shiti has emotionally opened up about his recent career resurgence, crediting singer Bien Aime Baraza and comedian Eddie Butita for helping him bounce back after a tough season.

Taking to Instagram, Shiti shared that their support came at a time when he felt lost, describing the moment as “a new beginning” and likening it to being born again.

Shiti made a bold return to the spotlight through Bien’s music video All My Enemies Are Suffering, which has amassed over 1.8 million views in just a week.

The viral success of the video gave Shiti renewed visibility and reminded fans of his comedic brilliance.

“Bien, thank you for giving me space, love, and support when I needed it most,” he wrote.

Comedian Eddie Butita also played a key role by casting Shiti as a pastor in his trending You Tube series, Kamum series.

The role allowed Shiti to reconnect with his comedic roots, delighting audiences once more.

Shiti praised Butita’s loyalty, saying, “You’re more than a friend - you’re family.”

With the support of these two industry giants, DJ Shiti is not just making a comeback - he’s writing a powerful new chapter.