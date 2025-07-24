Notorious burglars captured on CCTV breaking into an apartment at night (VIDEOs)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A gang of suspected burglars believed to be behind a string of recent nighttime break-ins has been caught on CCTV footage invading an apartment under the cover of darkness.

The videos show the criminals executing the break-in with alarming precision and coordination.

Armed with crowbars and wearing hoodies and caps to conceal their identities, the gang is seen disabling security lights, before breaking into one of the houses.

The burglars are believed to be part of a criminal group that has been terrorizing neighborhoods across the city.

Watch the videos.

Criminals doing what they do best pic.twitter.com/ccnNIMXSxM — Kingpin of Kenya (@ClintonObonyo) July 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST