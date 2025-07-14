PHOTOs!! Inside the multi-million palatial mansion VICTOR WANYAMA and McDONALD MARIGA built for their parents in the village! Some call it ‘dead capital’







Monday, July 14, 2025 - Kenyan football stars, Victor Wanyama, and his brother, McDonald Mariga, have once again reminded the world of their success after photos surfaced of a multi-million shilling palatial mansion they built for their parents in the village.

The lavish home boasts modern architecture and a vast compound that rivals homes in Nairobi’s most affluent suburbs.

The home stands as a powerful reminder of the brothers’ rise from humble beginnings to international stardom.

However, as with many grand rural homes built by Kenyans living in diaspora or successful urbanites, the house has also stirred online debate, with some critics labeling it “dead capital.”





See the photos.

