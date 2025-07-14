A Land Rover Discovery written off after a drunk driver rammed into a stationary truck along Thika Road - The driver miraculously survived (PHOTOs)







Monday, July 14, 2025 - A Land Rover Discovery was reduced to a mangled wreck after the driver, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed into a stationary truck along Thika Superhighway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at Weithethie area, where the luxury SUV crashed at high speed into the rear of a parked truck.

According to witnesses and police at the scene, the driver appeared heavily intoxicated and may have failed to notice the stationary vehicle in time.

Despite the horrific impact that left the vehicle completely written off, the driver miraculously survived with only minor injuries.

Photos from the crash scene show the badly damaged SUV, with debris scattered across the road.

The incident has reignited public concern over drunk driving on Kenyan roads, especially involving high-powered vehicles.

The Kenyan DAILY POST