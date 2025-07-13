Some of the locals who looted County Supermarket in Kagio town during protests found with the stolen items in their houses (VIDEO)





Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Authorities in Kagio Town, Kirinyaga County, have begun recovering stolen goods following the looting of County Supermarket during the Saba Saba protests, after some suspects were traced and found in possession of the stolen items.

Several individuals believed to have taken part in the brazen daylight looting were tracked down to their homes, where officers recovered a variety of goods ranging from electronics and household items to foodstuffs and clothing.

The supermarket was targeted on July 7th, 2025, during the Saba Saba protests.

The owner of the supermarket had given the looters a 14-day ultimatum to return the stolen items or face dire consequences.

Some of the locals who looted County Supermarket in Kagio town during protests found with the stolen items in their houses pic.twitter.com/ENPtT5M8mY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 13, 2025

