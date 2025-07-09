Photographer laid to rest in a camera-shaped coffin (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - In a touching tribute to a life spent behind the lens, a photographer was buried in a custom-made coffin designed to resemble a camera.

The symbolic casket, complete with lens details and shutter buttons, captured the essence of his passion, proving that even in death, his love for photography lives on.

Friends and family described it as “the perfect send-off” for someone who saw the world frame by frame.

Social media was flooded with a video from the funeral, where fellow photographers carried the camera-shaped coffin.

“This was art meeting eternity,” an X user wrote.

“A reminder that passion can follow you all the way to the grave, “ another user added.

Photography wasn’t just a job for him; it was his life.

Watch the video.

Photographer laid to rest in a camera-shaped coffin pic.twitter.com/5TvfzHmPlT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025

