Majestic Sight!! Lone elephant spotted roaming casually in Mararianda, Narok County (VIDEO)

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Residents of Mararianda in Narok County were treated to a rare and breathtaking sight after a lone elephant was spotted walking casually through the area on Tuesday.
In the video, the elephant appears calm and unbothered as it
strolls past the streets, drawing both awe and concern from locals.
While the sighting thrilled many, some residents expressed
fear, unsure of the elephant’s next move.
Such sightings are not uncommon in Narok, a region bordering
the world-famous Maasai Mara Game.
However, increased human-wildlife interactions are raising
concerns about habitat encroachment and the need for stronger conservation
measures.
Watch the video.
Elephant roams freely in Mararianda, Narok pic.twitter.com/37HpCWhA0i— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 9, 2025
