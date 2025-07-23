Pastor DORCAS RIGATHI fires back at KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH over claims of controlling GACHAGUA!

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has broken her silence following remarks by National Assembly Majority Leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, who accused her of controlling her husband, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
Speaking during a meeting with clergy in the United States,
Pastor Dorcas firmly dismissed the claims, saying it was impossible to control
a man as influential as Gachagua.
“How can you sit on a man like this, who is causing the
whole nation not to sleep?” she said.
“A man whom the President, the Deputy President, and MPs
constantly speak about - Wamunyoro.”
“Is that the kind of man you claim I control? You are such
liars.”
She clarified that the reason she often speaks before her
husband at public events is not out of dominance, but because they operate as
one unit, championing family values and shared purpose.
Her response comes just days after Ichung’wah made the
controversial remarks, suggesting marital trouble and claiming Gachagua was
being overshadowed by his wife.
The comments triggered widespread public outrage, with
critics urging Ichung’wah to keep spouses out of political feuds.
Women leaders allied to Gachagua condemned the remarks, with
some demanding Ichung’wah’s arrest for what they termed targeted attacks on
women.
However, Ichung’wah has not issued an apology, as tensions
continue to mount within political circles.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments