“Baba watoto beat me up” - Leaked messages show Dr. SUSAN KAMENGERE complaining about her abusive husband as postmortem confirms she was strangled







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Dr. Susan Kamengere Njoki, the CEO of Toto Touch Kenya, died from manual strangulation, an autopsy report has revealed, even as it emerges that she was in an abusive marriage.

A team of six pathologists confirmed evidence of compression injuries to Njoki's neck, consistent with her having undergone manual strangulation.

The post-mortem report further detailed that the severe neck compression led to lack of oxygen in Njoki's bloodstream.

It was this crucial deprivation of vital oxygen that resulted in her death, according to the medical experts.

The pathologists also clarified that Njoki died in the hospital and not on her way to the hospital as per the reports the DCI gave them.

She was forcefully taken from her home in Kileleshwa on July 15th and injected with an unknown substance, before being taken to Chiromo Mental Hospital, where she died.

Leaked WhatsApp messages show that the deceased had complained about her abusive husband to a friend.

She had even reported the assault incidents to the police but no action was taken against her husband.

In the messages, Dr. Susan told the friend that were it not for her kids, she would have taken her own life.

See the disturbing messages.

