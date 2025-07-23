Cry for justice as a woman is assaulted by her ex-husband, an elite GSU officer, and her face disfigured - He brags he is untouchable (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - A family is crying out for justice after their daughter was brutally assaulted by her ex-husband, a GSU officer, leaving her with serious facial injuries and trauma.

According to the victim’s relatives, the elite police officer, who is also the father of her child, launched a vicious physical attack on her over the weekend, leaving her face disfigured and her body covered in bruises.

The violent man is said to have boasted openly to the family that he is “untouchable”, bragging that his family is wealthy and well-connected.

The victim’s family has reported the assault incident to the police and presented overwhelming evidence but the authorities have reportedly refused to take action, a move the family believes is part of a deliberate cover-up to protect the GSU officer.

Outraged by the apparent inaction by law enforcement, the family has turned to social media in a bid to pressure authorities and gather public support.





