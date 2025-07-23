"Ruto is a thief" - The moment fearless KABANDO WA KABANDO hit out at President RUTO on live television (VIDEO)







Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - There was a heated exchange on TV47 during a live political show moderated by Debarl Inea, when former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto.

Kabando, known for his fiery rhetoric, openly called the president a “thief,” prompting Inea to urge him to maintain decorum on air.

However, Kabando hit back sharply, saying, “I don’t respect President Ruto. You cannot call killing decorum,” referencing the deaths of several youth during recent protests.

He went on to accuse the President of being surrounded by “insensitive sycophants,” escalating tensions in the studio.

When the moderator attempted to cut to a commercial break, Kabando threatened to walk out, accusing the station of censorship.

Kabando, a former university student leader, remains a vocal critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration and has been actively calling on Kenyans to vote Ruto out in the 2027 General Elections.

Watch the video.

