OSCAR SUDI Slams RIGATHI GACHAGUA for urging Kenyans in U.S. not to send money home - “You have a mental issue”







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Kapsaret MP, Oscar Sudi, has lashed out at Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader, Rigathi Gachagua, over controversial statements made during his ongoing tour of the United States.

The former Deputy President had urged Kenyans from the Mt Kenya region to withhold remittances to Kenya until a new Government takes over - remarks that have sparked sharp criticism.

Sudi condemned Gachagua’s call as reckless and economically dangerous, accusing him of promoting division at a time when the country is grappling with political instability.

“You want people from the mountain to keep their money in their pockets and wait for you until 2027?”

“I think you have a mental issue. How do you even say something like that?” Sudi questioned.

The outspoken MP warned that such utterances could damage Kenya’s economy and reverse gains made in diaspora investment mobilisation.

In his U.S address, Gachagua had claimed that the souring relationship between President Ruto and Mt Kenya was destabilising the economy.

He framed the withholding of remittances as a form of economic resistance, insisting the region’s financial influence was being underestimated.

“They tried to dismantle my support base, but the mountain has stood firm,” he said.

“I want to tell you the Government has failed economically.”

“We have withheld our money back at home, and I urge you to do the same that you are doing here,” he added.

Gachagua, who was impeached in October, claimed the Government’s efforts to isolate him politically had failed.

Despite mounting backlash at home, he has remained defiant and continues to rally support from the Mt Kenya diaspora during his two-month U.S. tour ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST