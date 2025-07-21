SHOCK as GACHAGUA names the corrupt businessman who funded RUTO’s campaign now giving police illegal orders - ‘He claims he’s untouchable”







Monday, July 21, 2025 - Former Deputy President and DCP party leader, Rigathi Gachagua, has alleged that police officers in Nakuru County are receiving illegal instructions from Governor Susan Kihika’s husband, Sam Mburu.

Speaking in Boston on Sunday, hours after police teargassed his allies in Subukia, Gachagua claimed that several officers had privately informed him of Mburu’s undue influence.

“I have talked to the police in Nakuru, and they are crying.”

“They say Sam Mburu, Governor Kihika’s husband, is the one giving them orders,” Gachagua said.

He further alleged that Mburu, leveraging a close business relationship with President William Ruto, has taken control of national Government operations in Nakuru.

According to Gachagua, Mburu has been boasting that while his wife runs the County, he controls State agencies, including the police.

Gachagua claimed Mburu told police officers that his partnership with the President includes joint importation deals involving Kenya Power meters, fertilizer, and duty-free rice and sugar.

He further alleged that Mburu had threatened to transfer any officer who defied his instructions, citing his financial contribution to Ruto’s campaign as leverage.

Gachagua said police at the Subukia rally reluctantly used teargas, admitting they were under pressure but sympathetic to his cause.

“They told us Mburu acts like the President of Nakuru,” he added.

Gachagua has urged Nakuru residents to reject Kihika’s re-election in 2027.

