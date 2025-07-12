Key suspect in Kitengela Hospital vandalism during July 7th protests arrested - CCTV footage exposed him badly (PHOTO)

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Authorities have confirmed the arrest of Elvis Otieno Owino, a key suspect identified through CCTV footage in connection with the invasion and destruction of property at Kitengela Sub-County Hospital during the nationwide protests on July 7th, 2025.
Following his arrest, Owino led investigators to his rented
residence in Noonkopir, where
they recovered crucial evidence linking him to the scene of the incident.
Among the items retrieved were a black Marvin cap and a grey
jacket, both of which he was seen wearing on surveillance footage during
the hospital vandalism.
Police say Owino’s arrest is a significant breakthrough in
their efforts to hold accountable those responsible for the malicious destruction of public property
during the Gen Z-led demonstrations.
He is currently in custody as detectives continue processing the case and pursuing additional leads to track down other suspects believed to have taken part in the coordinated attack.
