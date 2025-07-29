ODM MP reveals how mocking Tanzanian President SAMIA SULUHU on social media could land Kenyans in trouble

Tuesday, July 29,
2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, has warned that Tanzanian
President Samia Suluhu may consider suing the Kenyan Government over the
increasing wave of online insults and ridicule directed at her by Kenyan
netizens.
Speaking during an interview on TV47, Elachi suggested that
President Suluhu could lodge an international lawsuit under frameworks related
to gender and electoral integrity.
“President Samia Suluhu can sue us. After the October 28th
election, she might argue that as a woman presidential candidate, she faced
online abuse from Kenyans, which could be deemed electoral violence,” Elachi
stated.
Elachi emphasized that such cyberbullying, especially
targeting a female Head of State, could violate both international conventions
and Kenya's own laws against electoral violence.
Her remarks follow escalating tensions between Kenya and
Tanzania after the deportation of several Kenyan activists, including former
Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Martha Karua, and journalists.
The incidents, which occurred in May, have drawn criticism
from Kenyan citizens and leaders, many accusing the Tanzanian Government of
stifling dissent and violating human rights.
Elachi urged Parliament to review East African Community
treaties to better address such cross-border legal issues.
“We must understand the treaties binding EAC states before
making accusations. Legal clarity is key,” she said.
President Suluhu is also facing internal criticism for her
administration's treatment of opposition figures, including the arrest of
CHADEMA leader, Tundu Lissu, on treason-related charges.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments