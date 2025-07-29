ODM MP reveals how mocking Tanzanian President SAMIA SULUHU on social media could land Kenyans in trouble







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, has warned that Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu may consider suing the Kenyan Government over the increasing wave of online insults and ridicule directed at her by Kenyan netizens.

Speaking during an interview on TV47, Elachi suggested that President Suluhu could lodge an international lawsuit under frameworks related to gender and electoral integrity.

“President Samia Suluhu can sue us. After the October 28th election, she might argue that as a woman presidential candidate, she faced online abuse from Kenyans, which could be deemed electoral violence,” Elachi stated.

Elachi emphasized that such cyberbullying, especially targeting a female Head of State, could violate both international conventions and Kenya's own laws against electoral violence.

Her remarks follow escalating tensions between Kenya and Tanzania after the deportation of several Kenyan activists, including former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, Martha Karua, and journalists.

The incidents, which occurred in May, have drawn criticism from Kenyan citizens and leaders, many accusing the Tanzanian Government of stifling dissent and violating human rights.

Elachi urged Parliament to review East African Community treaties to better address such cross-border legal issues.

“We must understand the treaties binding EAC states before making accusations. Legal clarity is key,” she said.

President Suluhu is also facing internal criticism for her administration's treatment of opposition figures, including the arrest of CHADEMA leader, Tundu Lissu, on treason-related charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST