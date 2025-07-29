ODM Youth League rejects HAROLD KIPCHUMBA's nomination as MBADI replacement in Parliament and threatens legal action







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Tensions are rising within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) after the party’s Youth League opposed the gazettement of Harold Kipchumba Kimuge as a nominated Member of Parliament, replacing John Mbadi.

ODM Youth League President, John Ketora, has challenged the decision, accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of overlooking his rightful nomination despite meeting all eligibility requirements.

Ketora issued the party a one-week ultimatum to address what he termed a “gross injustice,” warning that failure to act would force the Youth League to chart a new course.

The League further announced plans to seek legal redress, threatening to leave the party if the matter remains unresolved.

“Even if it means leaving ODM, we are not short of parties,” said David Kimutai, a vocal Youth League member.

Kipchumba was gazetted by IEBC last week as a nominee under the Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category, following Mbadi’s resignation to join President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

However, the Youth League contested this move, arguing that Parliament already has a PWD representative and that the workers' category - Mbadi’s original slot - should have been retained.

“We cannot replace a worker with a person with disability when that category is already represented,” said Martin Muthusi, Youth League Vice President.

