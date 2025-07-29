No Ordinary Ride!! GEORGE RUTO’s matatu becomes a mobile party with live DJ set (VIDEO)

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A video currently making rounds online has captured the electrifying moment a DJ and hypeman turned an ordinary commute into an unforgettable party aboard Mood, a flashy matatu owned by George Ruto, son of President William Ruto.
The high-end matatu, already popular for its top-tier sound
system, neon lighting, and jaw-dropping graffiti art, was transformed into a
mobile nightclub as passengers were treated to a live DJ set mid-ride.
In the viral clip, the DJ is seen spinning heavy beats from
a full deejay deck mounted inside the cabin, sending passengers into a frenzy.
The energy inside the matatu was off the charts, with
travelers singing, dancing, and vibing to the music, turning a typical Nairobi
commute into a roadshow.
George Ruto has made a name for himself in the matatu
industry, investing in state-of-the-art vehicles that reflect urban youth
culture, complete with entertainment-grade sound systems, LED lighting, and
celebrity-inspired artwork.
Watch the video.
No Ordinary Ride!! pic.twitter.com/gq48IxuonC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 29, 2025
