No Ordinary Ride!! GEORGE RUTO’s matatu becomes a mobile party with live DJ set (VIDEO)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A video currently making rounds online has captured the electrifying moment a DJ and hypeman turned an ordinary commute into an unforgettable party aboard Mood, a flashy matatu owned by George Ruto, son of President William Ruto.

The high-end matatu, already popular for its top-tier sound system, neon lighting, and jaw-dropping graffiti art, was transformed into a mobile nightclub as passengers were treated to a live DJ set mid-ride.

In the viral clip, the DJ is seen spinning heavy beats from a full deejay deck mounted inside the cabin, sending passengers into a frenzy.

The energy inside the matatu was off the charts, with travelers singing, dancing, and vibing to the music, turning a typical Nairobi commute into a roadshow.

George Ruto has made a name for himself in the matatu industry, investing in state-of-the-art vehicles that reflect urban youth culture, complete with entertainment-grade sound systems, LED lighting, and celebrity-inspired artwork.

Watch the video.

