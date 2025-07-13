Nowhere to hide as police arrest 3 suspects who torched and looted Magunas Supermarket during Saba Saba protests - CCTV cameras exposed them badly (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Police in Meru have arrested three suspects believed to be behind the arson attack on Magunas Supermarket that occurred on July 7th, 2025.

In a coordinated operation, law enforcement officers apprehended the trio, identified as Ian Mugambi, Abdulatif Murithi, and Teddy Kaimenyi, after they were captured on CCTV footage looting and setting the Supermarket ablaze.

The same suspects were also linked to break-ins at Seven Eleven Lounge and Selelite Supermarket.

Authorities recovered a dark green motorcycle bearing registration number KMGN 839F, which was allegedly used during the incidents.

The suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing and are expected to be arraigned in court.

Investigations are ongoing as officers pursue additional individuals believed to have participated in the coordinated attacks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST