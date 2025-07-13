Drug trafficker arrested along Nairobi- Mombasa highway after an intelligence-led operation (PHOTOs)





Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Anti-Narcotics detectives in Mombasa have arrested a suspected drug trafficker along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, seizing a substantial amount of cannabis and Tanzanian currency in the process.

Acting on a tip-off, the officers intercepted a Nissan matatu, registration number KDK 208D, in the Jomvu area.

Their operation led to the discovery of three suspicious bags belonging to 54-year-old Michael Chacha.

A thorough search of the bags revealed 40 sachets of cannabis sativa.

In addition, officers recovered Ksh 4,960 and Tanzanian currency amounting to TSh 5,035,000.

The suspect and the confiscated items were immediately taken to the Port Police Station, where he is currently being processed.

He is expected to be arraigned in court in the coming days as investigations continue.