Latest video of ex-Citizen TV host, KIMANI MBUGUA shocks netizens as it emerges that he loiters in Thika, borrowing money from strangers as his mental health deteriorates





Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Netizens have been left deeply concerned after a disturbing new video surfaced showing former Citizen TV presenter, Kimani Mbugua, in a worrying mental state, with reports indicating that he loiters around Thika town begging for money from strangers.

The once-vibrant media personality, who shot to fame for his sharp news presenting skills, is seen in the viral clip taken with a fan looking disoriented.

Witnesses say Kimani has been spotted wandering the streets of Thika for months, and appears to be homeless and battling severe mental health challenges.

He had been taken to a rehabilitation center by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, but his condition only got worse after he was discharged.

Kimani’s woes began after his drink was spiked with hard drugs at a party he had attended with friends.

He became hooked on drugs, eventually losing his job and later falling into depression.

Watch the video.

KIMANI MBUGUA now loiters in Thika, borrowing money from strangers pic.twitter.com/N7AYyfLU3S — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 24, 2025

