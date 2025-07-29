Nitakulwa na mtu nataka!! Slay Queen MERCY MASAI tells off Kenyans bashing her over her alleged affair with Kapseret MP, OSCAR SUDI





Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Popular X personality, Mercy Masai, is unfazed by the growing online chatter linking her to Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

Rumors of their alleged affair were reignited after activist Hanifa accused the MP of funding Mercy’s flashy lifestyle using public funds.

Though Mercy has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship, she recently stirred the pot by posting a photo relaxing at Sudi’s rural home - sparking speculation about their chemistry.

Now, popular tweep Kimuzi has accused Mercy of engaging in “PR overdrive” to clean up her image.

Taking to X, Kimuzi wrote: “Mercy Masai amekua obsessed na image redemption tangu Hanifa amumalize... Damage control ukuwa costly.”

However, Masai clapped back immediately, stating that she cares less about what people say and her only goal is to secure the bag.

“Image redemption you say? Not unless unaongelelea Mercy Masai mwingine.”

“Mimi sina image ya kuprotect,”

She went on: “Jina ilishaharibika. My only focus is the bag, dear. Alafu kwani kukula mtu nataka inahitaji damage control gani exactly?”



