Disappointed man shares screenshot of a chat with his girlfriend after he suffered a freak accident - You won’t blieve want she wanted from him (LOOK)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A disappointed man has sparked an online debate after sharing a screenshot of a chat with his girlfriend following a freak accident.

In the now-viral exchange, the girlfriend begins with a seemingly concerned message:

“So sorry dear, hope it’s not so deep.”

The man calmly replies, “Nahh, just a dislocated wrist.”

“They’ve massaged it already.”

But what shocked many was her next response:

“Buy me Shawarma please.”

The timing of her request raised eyebrows, igniting heated discussions on social media.

Many, especially men, criticized her for showing little empathy and instead acting like a “professional beggar.”

Some argued that certain women treat relationships as survival tactics rather than genuine connections.

Netizens urged men to choose partners who are emotionally supportive and can handle their own basic needs.

See the screenshot below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST