If you see CATE GITONGA next to your husband, consider your marriage done - A heartbroken woman exposes her (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Drama has erupted online after a heartbroken woman took to social media to expose one Cate Gitonga from Igembe South, Meru, accusing her of wrecking her home and running away with not just her husband, but also everything she owned.

She claims that Cate threatened the man into cutting off communication with both her and their child, allegedly warning that if he ever tried to support his family or speak to them again, she would walk out on him too.

Cate is also said to have a questionable past.

The woman revealed that she was previously married in Githurai 45, where she allegedly assaulted her husband until he lost consciousness, before abandoning both him and their child.

That child, she claims, was dumped at the village as Cate moved on to “hunt” for another man.

