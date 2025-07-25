Ni bure kitandani - Lawyer RAYMOND NDUGA publicly shames his ex-wife on social media







Friday, July 25, 2025 - Controversial city lawyer, Raymond Nduga, has launched a scathing and humiliating attack on his ex-wife, airing private details about their failed relationship in a series of now-viral Facebook posts.

In the rant, Nduga described his ex-wife as a “waste of time in mechi”, claiming their intimacy lacked passion and excitement.

He went further to accuse her of being a gold digger, alleging that she only stayed in the marriage for financial gain.

In another disturbing accusation, the outspoken lawyer claimed that his ex is faking a pregnancy in an attempt to extort money from him.

Check out the posts.





The Kenyan DAILY POST