Flashy doctor MBITI MWONDI dumps his wife after finding out she is a notorious con - She swindled him and his friends millions







Friday, July 25, 2025 - Famboyant city doctor, Mbiti Mwondi, known for his luxury lifestyle and flashy presence on X (formerly Twitter), has shocked netizens after revealing that he ended his marriage after finding out his wife was a seasoned con artist.

Dr. Mwondi, who regularly shared glamorous “couple goals” with his wife, vacationing in Dubai, popping bottles in high-end Nairobi clubs, and showing off designer wear, dropped the bombshell online saying the woman he loved and trusted scammed him and his close friends out of millions.

One of Mbiti’s friends identified as Cynthia, was also conned by his wife.

She dropped the bombshell on X, prompting Mbiti to distance himself from his estranged wife by revealing that their relationship ended when he discovered that she was involved in con games.

Online, Kenyans were quick to react, many stunned by the twist in what had appeared to be a picture-perfect relationship.

Check out his post on X.





The Kenyan DAILY POST