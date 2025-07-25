Kwani Aligongewa! Petite Slay Queen’s emotional dance to popular heartbreak song in a city club has left netizens stalking! (VIDEO)

Friday, July 25, 2025 - A viral video of a petite slay queen dancing the night away in a lively city club has captured the attention of netizens.
The confident beauty is seen passionately singing and
dancing to a popular heartbreak anthem, sparking speculation that she might be
going through relationship struggles.
Clad in a daring outfit, she brought raw emotion to every
move, especially as the lyrics warned about leaving a loyal partner for one who
may not love you as deeply.
Her smooth salsa steps and rhythmic flair also revealed
she’s no stranger to the dance floor.
Watch the video.
Kwani Aligongewa! pic.twitter.com/MtocwReLyc— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 25, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments