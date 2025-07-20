MURKOMEN announces 6 new rules to curb corruption in upcoming police recruitment – ‘Naskia barua inauzwa elfu mia tano”







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced a series of reforms aimed at eliminating corruption and restoring public trust in the upcoming police recruitment exercise.

Speaking in West Pokot County, Murkomen said the changes will ensure transparency and fairness throughout the process.

Key among the reforms is a strict requirement for all recruitment activities to conclude by 4:00 p.m.

“We want the exercise to end in daylight,” Murkomen emphasized, citing past cases where bribes disguised as “medical letters” were solicited after dark.

“Tunataka next recruitment iishe saa kumi…giza ikiingia na mnaambiwa sasa ni medical, maneno inatokea.”

“Unaambiwa hakuna barua, na kumbe hiyo barua ni elfu mia tano au mia sita.”

Medical examinations will no longer be conducted at recruitment venues.

Instead, they will take place at police training schools to minimize direct contact between applicants and officers, a move the CS said would reduce bribery and manipulation.

Independent observers - including religious leaders, civil society groups, and community representatives - will be stationed at all recruitment centers.

Their role will be to oversee the process, verify results, and ensure top-performing candidates are not unfairly replaced.

“If a young person finishes first, they must be selected,” Murkomen stated.

In another major shift, the recruitment period will be extended over several days instead of being rushed in a single day.

Murkomen explained that spreading the exercise over 10 to 20 days will help reduce pressure and opportunities for malpractice.

In past years, police recruitment has faced widespread criticism over allegations of bribery, favoritism and lack of transparency.

The new measures, Murkomen hopes, will bring credibility and fairness back to the process.

