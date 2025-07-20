President RUTO gifts Bishop BENJAMIN KALANZO of AIC Church Bomani a brand new Toyota Prado in recognition of his service to the church and nation (PHOTOs)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - In a powerful gesture of honor and appreciation, President William Ruto has gifted Bishop Benjamin Kalanzo of AIC Church Bomani, Machakos County, a brand-new Toyota Prado, recognizing his unwavering dedication to the church and his contributions to national unity and moral leadership.

The event, held during a church function in Machakos County, was met with jubilant applause from congregants and local leaders alike.

Bishop Kalanzo, visibly moved, thanked the President and pledged to continue serving with humility and purpose.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST