"Police Are Trained to Kill, Not Parent" - RUTO declares and warns parents to take responsibility for their children amid rising extra-judicial killings!







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - President William Ruto has urged parents to take full responsibility for raising their children, emphasizing that neither the Government nor institutions like the church can substitute parental roles.

Speaking during a church service at AIC Bomani in Machakos County on Sunday, Ruto described children as divine gifts who must be mentored within the family unit.

“Our children are a gift from God to our families and the nation.”

“We must mentor them; parenting is a God-given responsibility,” he said.

“Don’t abdicate it to the church or the Government. Don’t let your child be brought up by passers-by.”

The President warned parents against surrendering children to law enforcement, noting, “Police are trained to kill criminals, not in parenting.”

“I take time to parent my children, and so should everyone.”

Ruto's comments follow his July 9th directive to police to shoot looters “in the leg” during protests, a directive that attracted widespread condemnation, including from Ruto’s broad-based Government partner, Raila Odinga.

Nationwide protests, largely youth-led, have intensified over the rising cost of living and police brutality.

Rights groups, including KNCHR and Amnesty International Kenya, report over 40 deaths across recent demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST