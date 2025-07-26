MUDAVADI changes tune and admits politicians have been talking down to Gen Z - Is he addressing RUTO! (VIDEO)







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has admitted that political leaders have failed to effectively engage Kenya’s youth, especially the Gen Z population that has recently been vocal in national debates.

“We have been talking down on young people. Let us change our tone so that we can have a conversation with them,” Mudavadi said, acknowledging that politicians like himself are the “biggest culprits.”

His remarks contrast sharply with President William Ruto’s recent stance.

Speaking during the Talanta Bell-Ringing ceremony at the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, Ruto dismissed the “Ruto Must Go” and “Wantam” chants, branding some of the protestors as members of the “wash wash gang” - a term associated with fraudsters.

“I hear some people say 'Ruto must go' - and that’s fine,” the President said. “My time will come, like it did for others before me.”

“But what is your plan when I go?”

Ruto challenged critics to present concrete solutions instead of slogans, saying, “If you think I’m wrong, bring your counterplan. Don’t just shout.”

