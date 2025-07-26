MUDAVADI changes tune and admits politicians have been talking down to Gen Z - Is he addressing RUTO! (VIDEO)

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has admitted that political leaders have failed to effectively engage Kenya’s youth, especially the Gen Z population that has recently been vocal in national debates.
“We have been talking down on young people. Let us change
our tone so that we can have a conversation with them,” Mudavadi said,
acknowledging that politicians like himself are the “biggest culprits.”
His remarks contrast sharply with President William Ruto’s
recent stance.
Speaking during the Talanta Bell-Ringing ceremony at the
Nairobi Securities Exchange on Wednesday, Ruto dismissed the “Ruto Must Go” and
“Wantam” chants, branding some of the protestors as members of the “wash wash
gang” - a term associated with fraudsters.
“I hear some people say 'Ruto must go' - and that’s fine,”
the President said. “My time will come, like it did for others before me.”
“But what is your plan when I go?”
Ruto challenged critics to present concrete solutions
instead of slogans, saying, “If you think I’m wrong, bring your counterplan.
Don’t just shout.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
