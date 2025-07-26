Interior CS MURKOMEN announces new appointments in National Security leadership shake-up!







Saturday, July 26, 2025 - The Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced a major reshuffle in National Security leadership.

In a statement released Saturday, July 26th, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed several high-level appointments and deployments, all effective immediately.

“To enhance efficiency and improve service delivery within the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, we have made the following changes.”

“Congratulations and godspeed as you embark on your new roles,” Murkomen stated.

Among the notable changes, Jacob Narengo Namulen has been appointed Principal Administrative Secretary for Internal Security, while Beverly K. Opwora will serve as Principal Administrative Secretary for National Administration.

Thomas Saka becomes the new Secretary for Internal Security, and Moses Kipkoech Lilan has been named Secretary for National Administration.

Other key appointments include Dickson Liyayi Magotsi as Secretary for Policy and Liaison, Gilbert Kitiyo as Regional Commissioner for Nairobi, and Joshua Nkanatha as Regional Commissioner for Central Kenya.

Separately, President William Ruto has made several significant appointments in national health institutions.

Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Abbas Gullet has been named Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta National Hospital Board, replacing Samier Muravvej.

Paul Ndung'u Kariuki is the new Non-Executive Chairperson of the Kenya National Public Health Institute, succeeding David Ndegwa Nyokabi.

Ruto also appointed Prof. Fredrick Namenya Were as Chairperson of the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC), replacing Dr. Stanley Khainga. All appointments are for a three-year term, effective July 25, 2025.