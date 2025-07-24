Mother-in-law from hell! Kikuyu woman denied the right to bury her husband who died in Dubai! Body flown in without her knowledge

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A distressed Kikuyu woman has been cruelly denied the right to bury her husband, who recently died while working in Dubai.
In a shocking and heartbreaking twist, the deceased’s body
was reportedly flown back to Kenya without her knowledge,
and arrangements for burial were made behind her back by her
mother-in-law and in-laws.
The woman was legally married in a church
wedding and has been on good terms with her husband’s mother-in-law, until his
death.
It is now alleged that the mother-in-law is eyeing
her late son’s wealth, and is intentionally sidelining the
widow to gain full control of his property and insurance claims.
The woman aired her plight through a popular social media personality.
Check out the post.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST
