Mother-in-law from hell! Kikuyu woman denied the right to bury her husband who died in Dubai! Body flown in without her knowledge







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - A distressed Kikuyu woman has been cruelly denied the right to bury her husband, who recently died while working in Dubai.

In a shocking and heartbreaking twist, the deceased’s body was reportedly flown back to Kenya without her knowledge, and arrangements for burial were made behind her back by her mother-in-law and in-laws.

The woman was legally married in a church wedding and has been on good terms with her husband’s mother-in-law, until his death.

It is now alleged that the mother-in-law is eyeing her late son’s wealth, and is intentionally sidelining the widow to gain full control of his property and insurance claims.

The woman aired her plight through a popular social media personality.





