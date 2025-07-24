“My wife left with my 2 daughters to the US and stopped talking to me" - Kenyan man battling depression opens up (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 – A Kenyan man has shared his heartbreaking story after his wife relocated to the U.S with their two daughters and gradually cut off all communication, leading to his battle with depression.

According to him, they had mutual plans for the future even after her move abroad in search of better opportunities.

For the first three years, they maintained regular contact, but she suddenly went silent.

The emotional toll was overwhelming, and it has taken him over two years to come to terms with the situation and begin the journey of healing.

His story has sparked mixed reactions online - some netizens sympathize with his pain, while others have urged him to accept that his wife may have moved on and instead focus on rebuilding his life and finding peace.

Watch the video

" My wife left with my 2 daughters to USA, after 3 years she stopped talking to me" A kenyan man opens up on matter depression! pic.twitter.com/ZyaIbergje — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) July 24, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST