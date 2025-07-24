“I’m a metrosexual” - Fitness coach FRANKIE JUSTGYMIT addresses GAY rumours and defends piercings and painting nails (VIDEO)

Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Kenyan fitness coach and influencer, Frankie JustGymIt, is once again on the spotlight - this time not for his intense workout routines, but for his bold take on grooming, personal style, and modern masculinity.
In a recent appearance on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Frankie
openly described himself as metrosexual.
The chat began on a light note when Frankie casually
mentioned, “For a metrosexual, I’m pretty like…” before being cut off by amused
hosts.
One host joked, “A man who paints his nails and can beat
you,” while another clarified, “It’s a man who takes care of himself and is
confident in his sexuality.”
The discussion turned more serious when a host asked, “So
all this gay talk doesn’t bother you?”
Another chimed in, surprised, “People think you’re gay?”
Frankie sighed and replied, “Apparently. Apparently.”
Adding: “I’ve had piercings for years. I’ll still paint my
nails - and do stuff to your girl if that’s what it takes to prove I’m
straight.”
“I’m raising kids, I train hard, I paint my nails. What more
do I need to prove?”
