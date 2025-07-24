“I’m a metrosexual” - Fitness coach FRANKIE JUSTGYMIT addresses GAY rumours and defends piercings and painting nails (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Kenyan fitness coach and influencer, Frankie JustGymIt, is once again on the spotlight - this time not for his intense workout routines, but for his bold take on grooming, personal style, and modern masculinity.

In a recent appearance on the Mic Cheque Podcast, Frankie openly described himself as metrosexual.

The chat began on a light note when Frankie casually mentioned, “For a metrosexual, I’m pretty like…” before being cut off by amused hosts.

One host joked, “A man who paints his nails and can beat you,” while another clarified, “It’s a man who takes care of himself and is confident in his sexuality.”

The discussion turned more serious when a host asked, “So all this gay talk doesn’t bother you?”

Another chimed in, surprised, “People think you’re gay?” Frankie sighed and replied, “Apparently. Apparently.”

Adding: “I’ve had piercings for years. I’ll still paint my nails - and do stuff to your girl if that’s what it takes to prove I’m straight.”

“I’m raising kids, I train hard, I paint my nails. What more do I need to prove?”

