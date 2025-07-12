Kenyan LADY makes SHOCKING CONFESSION about having an affair with a Catholic Priest and praises his prowess during ‘Mechi’ - “Alijua kukulana”







Saturday, July 12, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has set social media ablaze after boldly confessing to having had an affair with a Catholic Priest - who is now a Bishop.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the lady revealed that she began exploring multiple relationships after her marriage ended during the COVID era.

One of her most shocking revelations was that one of her partners was a Catholic priest.

“I have a confession. When my marriage ended during COVID, I went on a bender.”

“Among my conquests was a Father who’s now a Bishop. He’ll be visiting my church on Sunday...” she posted.

When followers questioned whether she felt guilty for being involved with a man bound by celibacy vows, she clapped back unapologetically, saying he was “so good in bed, I wondered where he got the experience.”

Her revelation drew mixed reactions online, with some condemning her for “leading a man of God astray,” while others praised her honesty and fearlessness.

See the post and reactions below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST