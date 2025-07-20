Mkisii hapana! Karibu mkisii anibomoe - Beautiful Kenya LADY reveals why she can never date a Kisii man again in viral VIDEO

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - The Kenyan dating culture is full of playful tribal stereotypes; from the romantic but allegedly unfaithful Luo men to the frugal Kikuyu guys who are said to lack chivalry.
Now, a stunning Kenyan lady has added to the mix with a bold
confession that's gone viral.
Asked which tribes she’d never date, she named Kisii, Kamba,
and Luhya men - but reserved her strongest opinions for Kisii men.
“I can’t handle Kisii men,” she said, citing their intensity
during mechi.
“Mkisii karibu abomoe hiyo kitu... chenye nilifanyiwa na
mkisii hapana,” she added with dramatic finality.
Her comments have sparked hilarious and heated reactions
online, reigniting the never-ending debate around dating by tribe in Kenya.
Watch the video below.
Mkisii hapana! Karibu mkisii anibomoe pic.twitter.com/fVlBa2DceA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 20, 2025
