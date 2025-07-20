Drama unfolds as Nairobi man snatches wigs from city slay queens during a heated confrontation (VIDEO)

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Drama unfolded at an upmarket city suburb after a furious man was captured on camera snatching wigs off the heads of two city slay queens during a heated confrontation that quickly spiraled out of control.
In the now-viral video, the young man can be seen
yelling angrily while pointing fingers at the two ladies, who appeared equally
agitated.
Seconds later, in a shocking twist, he yanks off their
wigs and walks away, leaving onlookers in disbelief.
“Kwendeni huko,” he is heard saying as he moves towards his
car.
Eyewitnesses claim the altercation may have been sparked
by a financial dispute, with some alleging the man had
"sponsored" the ladies and was demanding repayment or an explanation
for being "used and ghosted."
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments