Drama unfolds as Nairobi man snatches wigs from city slay queens during a heated confrontation (VIDEO)







Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Drama unfolded at an upmarket city suburb after a furious man was captured on camera snatching wigs off the heads of two city slay queens during a heated confrontation that quickly spiraled out of control.

In the now-viral video, the young man can be seen yelling angrily while pointing fingers at the two ladies, who appeared equally agitated.

Seconds later, in a shocking twist, he yanks off their wigs and walks away, leaving onlookers in disbelief.

“Kwendeni huko,” he is heard saying as he moves towards his car.

Eyewitnesses claim the altercation may have been sparked by a financial dispute, with some alleging the man had "sponsored" the ladies and was demanding repayment or an explanation for being "used and ghosted."

