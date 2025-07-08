KARANGU once busted TRIZAH having “mechi’ with a mechanic! Explosive details emerge as she nearly dies while trying to get rid of another man’s pregnancy







Tuesday, July 8, 2025 - More dirt is being dug up on the rocky and dramatic relationship between popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Karangu Muraya, and his estranged wife, Trizah, and the latest revelations are jaw-dropping.

According to popular blogger Mwangi X Muthiora, Karangu allegedly once caught Trizah red-handed having “mechi” with a local mechanic, long before their public separation earlier this year.

The shocking incident reportedly played a major role in the silent tension and emotional distance that followed in their marriage.

Now, the past is catching up again, as Trizah is making headlines for allegedly trying to terminate another man’s pregnancy, an act that nearly cost her her life just a few days ago.





The man said to be responsible this time around is her personal make-up artist, with whom she reportedly had a short-lived fling after leaving Karangu.





As the saga continues, Kenyans online are left speechless, with many questioning how deep the drama between the two really goes, and whether Karangu will ever open up about the full story.





The Kenyan DAILY POST