KWENDA!! See how these ruthless guys embarrassed a Slay Queen who wanted a shot of their expensive liquor! (VIDEO)







Thursday, July 24, 2025 - Slay queens hoping to score free drinks at clubs might want to think twice if this viral video is anything to go by.

The clip shows a petite, well-dressed lady approaching two men in a club, clearly hoping to charm her way into a free shot of gin.

Holding an empty glass, she stands expectantly as the men - each with a bottle of expensive gin - coolly ignore her and refuse to pour her a drink.

The moment, both awkward and telling, left the woman visibly embarrassed.

While some netizens sympathized with her, others praised the men for standing their ground.

The video has sparked debate on club etiquette, with many urging women to go out prepared and buy their own drinks instead of relying on strangers.

Watch the video and reactions below.

2 guys embarrass a Slay Queen pic.twitter.com/CMwr18bCer — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) July 24, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST