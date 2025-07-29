Man’s beautiful village house goes viral - Netizens say Nairobi life isn’t worth it (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - A Kenyan man has taken the internet by storm after sharing photos of his peaceful and beautifully built village home, sparking a fresh wave of conversation around the hustle and chaos of Nairobi life.

In the viral post, the man showcased his modest but tastefully designed rural house nestled in a lush, green setting, complete with breathtaking views, fresh air, and pure tranquility, far from the noise and congestion of the city.

Netizens flooded the comments section, with many expressing envy and admiration for the simplicity and peace the rural setup offered.

“This is what peace looks like. No rent, no traffic, no stress,” one user wrote.

“People in Nairobi are suffering in bedsitters while paradise is just a few hours away,” another added.

Check out the stunning photos below.

