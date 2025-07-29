He is very corrupt! Former Nandi Hills MP, ALFRED KETER, exposes the judge handling slain hawker BONIFACE KARIUKI’s case as the deceased’s family call for his recusal







Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Former Nandi Hills Member of Parliament, Alfed Keter, has launched a scathing attack on Justice Kanyi Kimondo, the High Court Judge presiding over the murder trial of Boniface Kariuki, a 22-year-old hawker fatally shot by a rogue police officer during the Saba Saba protests.

Keter, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), accused Justice Kimondo of corruption and questioned the judge’s ability to deliver justice in the high-profile case.

He went as far as linking Kimondo to a 2018 ruling that nullified his election as MP, a judgment Keter now claims was tainted by bribery.

“My fellow Kenyan patriots! Let’s find a way to fight for justice for Boniface Kariuki! Justice Kanyi Kimondo is a very corrupt judge! He was compromised back in 2018 to nullify my election! Kimondo is Jurispesa par excellence,” Keter tweeted.

Keter’s explosive allegations comes after Kariuki’s family demanded justice Kimondo’s recusal from the case.





